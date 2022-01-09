Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $215.75 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

