Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

