H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.89.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$13.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.07. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.99 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.29.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,339,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,764,420. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,353,400. Insiders purchased 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113 in the last 90 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

