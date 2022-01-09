Human Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.8% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.72. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

