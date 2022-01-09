HyperCash Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and $760,302.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,054.10 or 1.00107348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00085700 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00343655 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.00465588 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00135566 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007826 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000910 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.