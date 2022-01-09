ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00058942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00083944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.61 or 0.07516775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00071721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,375.73 or 1.00021290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003207 BTC.

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

