Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.15 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

