Illuvium Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $813.32 or 0.01917385 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $522.88 million and $31.17 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00083697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.29 or 0.07530481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00071710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,456.56 or 1.00090691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

