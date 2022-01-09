IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. IMI has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

