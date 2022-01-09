ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after acquiring an additional 278,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after buying an additional 1,861,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 46,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 866,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

