ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
Shares of IBRX stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $45.42.
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.