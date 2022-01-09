Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOR stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.41. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $13.83.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

