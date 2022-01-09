Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Update

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 76,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

IHC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. 46,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,071. Independence has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a market cap of $833.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Independence’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Independence in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

