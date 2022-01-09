ING Groep (NYSE:ING) is Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. ING Groep comprises 3.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

