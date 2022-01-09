Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) versus iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Critical Contrast

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inotiv and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00 iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inotiv presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.36%. iSpecimen has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.77%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Inotiv.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv 6.73% 1.02% 0.35% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inotiv and iSpecimen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $89.61 million 6.12 $10.90 million ($0.18) -191.38 iSpecimen $8.18 million 7.42 -$4.65 million N/A N/A

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Summary

Inotiv beats iSpecimen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

