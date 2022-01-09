Inscription Capital LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 35.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $75,402,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,772.04.

BKNG stock opened at $2,434.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 265.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,343.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,308.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

