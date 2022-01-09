Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

DGX opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.86. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

