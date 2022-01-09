Inscription Capital LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after buying an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after buying an additional 387,820 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $215.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

