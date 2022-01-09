Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 172,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.6% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,080.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $92.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $95.90.

