Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 34 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,452.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,434.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

