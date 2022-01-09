Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CFO Sells $3,036,481.44 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HPE opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 53,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.