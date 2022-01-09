Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insider Sells 645 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pelayo Frederic Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00.

IPAR stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.29 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 53.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

