Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells $357,657.66 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,146 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $357,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLAB opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Photronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Photronics by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Photronics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

