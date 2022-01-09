Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Sells 3,074 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

