Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Sells $42,671.84 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

POSH opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.73. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth $218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

