Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) COO Sells 16,837 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. UBS Group reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

