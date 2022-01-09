Insider Selling: TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) CEO Sells 37,549 Shares of Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

