Insider Selling: TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) CEO Sells 37,549 Shares of Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TG Therapeutics stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $56.74.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
