Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) VP Michael Alexander Smith Sells 749 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $20,679.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

INSM stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after buying an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after buying an additional 861,771 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,923,000 after buying an additional 716,392 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

