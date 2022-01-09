INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Short Interest Update

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of IIII stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIII. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 66.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

