Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $10.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.08. 434,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,333. Insulet has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $303,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $297,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

