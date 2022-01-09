Insured Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,744.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $6,744.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00058717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00088488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.43 or 0.07505392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00072055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,940.04 or 1.00106069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,220,345 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

