Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Integra LifeSciences also posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

