Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,484.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 114.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.00. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.