Interactive Financial Advisors Buys 5,608 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1,060.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.

