Interactive Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

