Interactive Financial Advisors Makes New $78,000 Investment in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $63.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $83.84.

