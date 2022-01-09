Interactive Financial Advisors Purchases 2,480 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 4.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $52.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

