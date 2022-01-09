Interactive Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2,959.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,863 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

EMB stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.64. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

