Interactive Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 247.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.42.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $541.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $630.55 and a 200-day moving average of $590.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

