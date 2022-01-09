Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

