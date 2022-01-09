InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in InterDigital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDCC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

