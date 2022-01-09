Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Vijay Bharadia Sells 2,525 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,208 ($29.75), for a total value of £55,752 ($75,127.34).

ICP stock opened at GBX 2,087 ($28.12) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,608 ($21.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,493 ($33.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The firm has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,209.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,178.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($30.45) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

