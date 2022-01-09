International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 85.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

