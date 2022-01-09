Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

