Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,614 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $68.86.

