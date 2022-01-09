Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Raised by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $68.86.

