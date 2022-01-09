IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

