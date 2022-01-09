IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.64 million, a PE ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 0.83. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $248,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $154,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,771 over the last three months. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

