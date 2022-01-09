iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is First National Corp MA ADV’s Largest Position

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138,119 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 9.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.27% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $142.26 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

