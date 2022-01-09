iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $127.34 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $132.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

