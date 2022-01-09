iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 919,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,905,977 shares.The stock last traded at $36.72 and had previously closed at $35.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 55,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 86,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

